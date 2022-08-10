Happy Wednesday, everyone! If you were looking to figure out what the single worst start by any pitcher was during the 2022 season, you probably don't have to look past Tuesday night's action. We hate to start this thing off on a negative note, but just think about the Fantasy managers who had hitters in their lineups matched up against Miles Mikolas on Tuesday.

So how exactly did Mikolas make history? By allowing 10 earned runs on 14 hits through just 2 2/3 innings, we witnessed the first time in MLB history that a pitcher allowed at least 14 hits, at least 10 runs and did it all in fewer than three innings of work. This is the worst start we've seen in 2022 for sure, and it's hard to imagine it going much worse.

Mikolas' ERA jumps from 2.92 to 3.50 and these Rockies benefited the most from his blow up: C.J. Cron collected his 23rd homer and five more RBI, Randal Grichuk went 5 for 5 with his 12th homer, three runs and three RBI and Brendan Rodgers racked up four hits and three runs.

Below, we'll break down some other key takeaways from Tuesday's action.

Vinnie P for the stretch run!

Vinnie Pasquantino was one of the highest profile call-ups this season as one of the best pure hitting prospects in the game, but the Royals young slugger hadn't been sizzling at the plate -- that is until lately. Vinny P had a double dong across Tuesday's doubleheader while collecting three hits in seven at bats. Slowly, but surely, he's bringing his numbers up with five homers and a .237 batting average in 37 games. Vinny P is just 53% rostered after the slow start, and Scott made a strong case for why he can turn this little heater into a longer heater on the FBT pod -- and we're in agreement. If he's on your waiver wire, scoop him up now.

Peralta improves in second start back

Freddy Peralta started to look a little bit more like himself in his second start back from his extended IL trip on Tuesday night. Peralta threw five innings against the Rays and allowed two hits, two earned runs and zero walks. He struck out four on 65 pitches and was generally in excellent command of the outing. The fastball velocity remains down from last season, and the same can be said about his velocity on his slider and curveball. But with the exception of two mistakes in total, Peralta was hard to get to on Tuesday, and I expect more of the same moving forward as the Brewers build back up his pitch count.

Who's hot

We had a good old fashioned pitcher's duel between the Yankees and Mariners on Tuesday. Gerrit Cole got back on track by throwing seven shutout innings with zero walks. He allowed five hits but struck out eight. On the flip side, newly-acquired Luis Castillo threw eight shutout innings of his own. He allowed three hits, two walks, struck out seven Yankees and induced 20 swinging strikes. The scenery change appears to be a really, really good thing for Castillo.

Who's not

Lance Lynn looked like he might be getting back on track in his last outing, but he just can't seem to string together consecutive quality starts. On Tuesday, it was the bad Lynn. Lynn allowed four earned runs, seven hits and a walk through six innings of work against the Royals. His ERA on the year now jumps to 5.88.

Fantasy news, injuries and notes

