Happy Thursday, everyone! Good times to be a fan of the Mets. They completed the two-game sweep of the Yankees in the Subway Series with an exciting Wednesday night win. After taking a 2-0 lead into the eighth inning behind a dominant performance from Max Schezer that included multiple strikeouts of the best hitter in baseball -- Aaron Judge -- the Mets bullpen nearly blew the game, allowing a two-run homer to Gleyber Torres. A walk-off Starling Marte single completed the 3-2 win, but enough about the Mets and Yankees. Let's pivot to the big news from Wednesday in Fantasy.

Below, we'll break down some key takeaways from Wednesday's action. But first, make sure you're all caught up with everything going down at CBSSports.com/Fantasy. Scott White broke down DJ Hall's current trajectory in his first run at the majors and more in his latest prospects report. You can find that here. Now let's dive into some of the biggest stories from Wednesday.

deGrom set to make his debut

Those who drafted in early March were burned by Jacob deGrom this draft season and it was easy to see how that could happen when he was touching 100 mph and looking dominant before the injury in the spring. deGrom is still the same pitcher who when we last saw him was barely allowing any hits or walks -- let alone runs.

He is expected to make his debut next week, and MLB.com's Anthony DiComo suggests that Tuesday's matchup against the Nationals is most likely the target date.

When it comes to how to move forward with deGrom in Fantasy -- should you be buying or selling -- it's important to consider what Chris Towers brought up on last night's Fantasy Baseball Today episode: Just because deGrom is currently healthy and ready to pitch does not mean he'll be healthy in three days, or two weeks or three weeks. While he is currently hitting 100 mph like he normally does and the stuff looks very good, it's impossible to predict how long he'll be able to do that.

Chris is moving him into his top 12 once he sees him on the mound, but the uncertainty is still there based on the injury situation. Both Chris and Frank would consider looking to trade deGrom for a top-15 starting pitcher if he gets out to a hot start because of injury history. It's hard to argue against that risk-averse strategy.

Yankees trade for Benintendi

The Yankees play the Royals today and just hours before the game news broke that the Bombers would be acquiring Kansas City outfielder Andrew Benintendi. The Yankees sent back three prospects -- none all that notable -- at least not in the short term for Fantasy. Benintendi is hitting .320 this season -- the fifth-best average in baseball. He hasn't added much else other than the hits -- just three homers and four stolen bases with a .785 OPS.

Seeing as Benintendi is an all-fields hitter, the move to Yankee Stadium won't ultimately move the needle all that much. Per Statcast data, Benintendi would have six instead of four homers this season if he had played every game so far with the Yankees. This will almost certainly improve his counting stats, and that's especially true if he ends up batting where he is expected to -- fifth in the order. That will be a big boost for his RBI. Benintendi is 83% rostered and doesn't jump off the page as a buy-low candidate.

Other quick hitters from Wednesday

Julio Rodriguez gave the Mariners the go-ahead with his three-run homer. That's consecutive games with homers for the lock Rookie of the Year after he sat out for some at bats post All-Star break.

Luis Castillo got the win in what could possibly be his final start in a Reds uniform.

Adam Wainwright brought his ERA down to 3.28 overall with seven innings of one-run ball.

Riley Greene has 30 strikeouts in his past 18 games and is running the risk of being sent back down to the minors.

Rowdy Tellez clocked a double dong on Wednesday to bring his total to 20. He's still just 74% rostered.

Jose Miranda picked up another three hits and his ninth homer. He's on fire.

Fantasy news, injuries and notes

For a complete recap of every injury, update and more make sure you're locked into the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast where Frank, Scott and Chris dive deep into every player note. For the CliffsNotes version, we'll recap the biggest news and notes you need to know right here: