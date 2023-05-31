One move was three years in the making. The other came like a whirlwind.

Not even a day after Mike Soroka's triumphant return, the Braves announced they were adding another noteworthy pitcher to their roster: 20-year-old A.J. Smith-Shawver, who began the year at High-A Rome only to climb basically the entire organizational ladder in a little more than a month's time.

It probably goes without saying he put up good numbers, even making it seven innings in his final start for Triple-A Gwinnett. Of course, other pitchers, some several years older, have also put up good numbers and not moved nearly as quickly. The Braves clearly saw something in Smith-Shawver that convinced them he was ready -- and saw it pretty early, with each stop merely serving to confirm their suspicions.

A.J. Smith-Shawver ATL • P 2023 Minors ERA 1.09 WHIP .94 INN 33 BB 12 K 45 View Profile

He was an unlikely candidate for such treatment coming into the year, not only because of his youth and inexperience but also because he didn't really start pitching until his senior year of high school. His fastball was what caught the Braves' attention when they picked him in Round 7 of the 2021 draft, but Smith-Shawver didn't know where it was going at first, issuing 5.1 BB/9 at Low-A Augusta last year. That rate is down to 3.3 this year, and he's developed a nasty slider to go with the fastball.

The parallels to Spencer Strider's rapid rise two years ago are impossible to ignore. Both he and Smith-Shawver scaled four levels in a single season. Both feature a fastball/slider combo with similar characteristics. It's unlikely Smith-Shawver's career trajectory reaches quite the same heights as Strider's (because how could it?), but it's beginning in a similar spot, with the Braves planning to use him as a multi-inning reliever. Speculating on a move to the rotation in the near future wouldn't be the worst idea.

Of course, most Fantasy Baseballers probably don't have the roster space to do that, particularly in leagues of 12 teams or fewer, but everyone should be monitoring Smith-Shawver's performance out of the bullpen nonetheless. We've already seen he's not one to stay in one place for long.