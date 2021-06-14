Yusei Kikuchi SP SEA Seattle • #18 • Age: 29 ROSTERED 77% Saturday at Indians INN 7 H 3 ER 0 BB 3 K 6 He's only still available in shallow leagues, of course, but by now, everyone should be aboard the Yusei Kikuchi bandwagon. His velocity made a big jump last year, and he has continued to refine his arsenal this year with improved spin, whiff and walk rates. Just looking at his past eight starts, he has a 2.70 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 9.9 K/9, with a 15.1 percent swinging-strike rate that would rank 11th among qualifiers, ahead of Gerrit Cole.

Justin Upton LF LAA L.A. Angels • #10 • Age: 33 ROSTERED 68% 2021 season AVG .237 HR 14 OP .823 AB 194 BB 28 K 65 Between his big September last year and his big March this spring, it looked like we may have been too quick to write off Justin Upton. And then when his batting average dipped below .200 in May, we may have been too quick to write him off again. With a three-hit game Sunday, he has hit safely in nine of 10, batting .371 (13 for 35) with four home runs during that stretch. His xSLG is his highest since 2017, when he hit 35 homers with a .901 OPS.

Tucker Davidson SP ATL Atlanta • #64 • Age: 25 ROSTERED 52% 2021 season ERA 1.53 WHIP 0.96 INN 17.2 BB 7 K 14 Tucker Davidson is one call-up who has carried over what he was doing in the minors, where he had a 0.90 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 10.4 K/9 across three starts. I suspect he's not an ace in the making, but he does a good enough job keeping the ball on the ground with a slider that coaxes enough whiffs. You may not be ready to trust him yet for his upcoming two-start week, but if the first one against the Red Sox goes well, you may not get another shot to pick him up.

Joey Votto 1B CIN Cincinnati • #19 • Age: 37 ROSTERED 47% 2021 season AVG .228 HR 7 OPS .756 AB 127 BB 15 K 31 First base has been a tricky position to fill even in 12-team leagues, which is why Joey Votto's return from a fractured thumb should be a welcome sight in spite of his overall numbers. The expected stats paint a much rosier picture, buoyed by the hardest contact rate he's ever had, which is noteworthy since he said at the start of the year that he's adapted his approach for more power. It actually began last year with eight home runs in his final 28 games. Since returning, he has already hit two home runs in six games.

Brendan Rodgers SS COL Colorado • #7 • Age: 24 ROSTERED 35% 2021 season AVG .254 HR 3 OPS .781 AB 59 BB 6 K 13 Brendan Rodgers lost his rookie eligibility between impotent showings in 2019 and 2020, but finally, his potential is beginning to shine through. Over his past nine games, he's batting .391 (9 for 23) with three home runs (the first three of his career), and most of that stretch has come away from Coors Field. The increased production has resulted in increased playing time -- he has started six of the team's past seven games -- and with the Rockies heading back home, the former third overall pick may have even more in store.

Max Stassi C LAA L.A. Angels • #33 • Age: 30 ROSTERED 25% 2021 season AVG .339 HR 5 OPS 1.042 AB 62 BB 5 K 19 Max Stassi appeared to break out last year, hitting seven homers with an .886 OPS, but he played barely half of the already limited number of games, which made the performance extra suspect. Between a sprained thumb in April and a concussion in May, he's only now getting his 2021 going, and the results so far would seem to confirm the 2020 breakout. It's too early to say for sure, of course, but you can only be so picky at catcher. At least we're seeing him get the lion's share of the work over Kurt Suzuki.

Bobby Bradley 1B CLE Cleveland • #44 • Age: 25 ROSTERED 18% 2021 season AVG .444 HR 2 2B 2 AB 18 BB 2 K 2 Play in a league so deep that even Votto is already stashed? Bobby Bradley might be worth a look even though he was up to his usual all-or-nothing ways at Triple-A, batting .196 with nine homers and 35 strikeouts in 97 at-bats. Remember, though, he was on a mission to win a job this spring and looked much more composed with seven strikeouts in 33 at-bats. Might he have just been going through the motions after the bitter pill of a demotion? Look at his strikeouts since the call-up. The power is enormous if he can put the bat on the ball consistently.