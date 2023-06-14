The buzz began to build early Tuesday evening when Mitch Haniger and J.D. Davis were both removed from the Giants' game at St. Louis because of injury. Then came word that their potential replacements had been removed from their game at Triple-A Sacramento. Lineup activity in the minor leagues is often a red herring, but once this video began circulating, it was pretty obvious what was happening:

The mid-game scamper across the field. The barely broken-in Giants duffle. That's the look of a kid who was just informed he's on his way to the big leagues. It's the most theatrical possible depiction of it, in fact.

And indeed, manager Gabe Kapler confirmed a short while later that Luis Matos would be joining the team in St. Louis on Wednesday. Whether he'll be activated for the game has yet to be confirmed, but it's a safe assumption at this point. Haniger has a fractured forearm, after all.

So what does it mean for Fantasy Baseball? Matos' rise from intriguing prospect to franchise savior (if you'll excuse the hyperbole) was so sudden that he was only 10 percent rostered in CBS Sports leagues at the time of his promotion, available everywhere but the deepest of dynasty and NL-only leagues. Even so, he was a consensus top-100 prospect entering last year, and the numbers he was putting up as a 21-year-old in the upper levels are genuinely a sight to behold.

A poor 2022 showing dropped Matos off everybody's radar, but fair to say he's back with a vengeance.

