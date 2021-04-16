Emmanuel Clase RP CLE Cleveland • #48 • Age: 23 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 301.5 ROTO RNK 260th Fantasy ROSTERED 62% I suppose I can see why some Fantasy players might be hesitant to buy in fully to Clase, because he's got some pretty stiff competition for saves if he does falter, what with James Karinchak setting him up and the likes of Nick Wittgren and Bryan Shaw around if the team wants to stick with Karinchak in his stopper role. However, that's only a concern if Clase falters, and I just don't think he will. He's incredibly difficult to square up -- he has a career 32.9% hard-hit rate in the majors and just a .101 expected ISO allowed, per Statcast data -- and is even getting more whiffs and strikeouts in the early going than expected. His stuff is ridiculous -- his cutter averages 100.1 mph with a 91.4 mph slider -- and Cleveland settled on him as the primary ninth-inning guy pretty early. He's not universally available, but I can't imagine there are any leagues where he shouldn't be rostered.

Kendall Graveman RP SEA Seattle • #49 • Age: 30 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 71.5 ROTO RNK 694th Fantasy ROSTERED 15% Keynan Middleton also got his second save for the Mariners Thursday, but this seems like it's Graveman's job in light of Rafael Montero's three blown saves. Graveman got the save in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader, sitting the Orioles down in order with a strikeout on just nine pitches. The former starter has reinvented himself as a hard-throwing late-inning reliever, and he's re-introduced a slider into his repertoire this season that has been a very effective weapon for him to date. I'm not saying he'll be a lights-out closer, but he's worth pursuing as part of your hunt for saves.

Rafael Dolis RP TOR Toronto • #41 • Age: 33 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 140.5 ROTO RNK 521st Fantasy ROSTERED 8% Plenty of FAB dollars have already been spilt on the Blue Jays bullpen, first on Jordan Romero when Kirby Yates suffered his season-ending injury, then on Julian Merryweather when it appeared as if he had usurped Romano as the closer in the first week. However, Merryweather went on the IL with a left oblique strain Wednesday, and he was followed by Romano on Thursday with a right ulnar neuritis -- a nerve issue in his throwing elbow. It's not clear how long Merryweather and Romano will be out, but the expectation should be that Dolis will be the closer at least for the next few weeks, and he could be pretty good in the role. He was last season, saving four games in September with 14 strikeouts in eight innings of work. Command has been an issue for him in the past, and given that it's not clear how long he will likely have the job, he's below both Clase and Graveman if all three are available. But, he could be a nice source of saves over the next few weeks at least.

Carson Kelly C ARI Arizona • #18 • Age: 26 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 273.5 ROTO RNK 296th Fantasy ROSTERED 63% Kelly has been splitting time with Stephen Vogt a bit more than we'd like to see in the early going, but maybe that's going to change with how well he's swinging the bat -- he's hitting .440/.531/.760 and was batting second in the lineup Thursday against Patrick Corbin. He's crushing the ball early on, with batted-ball numbers that mostly back up his incredible production so far, and if he's going to hit higher in the lineup as the Diamondbacks search for a solution in Ketel Marte's absence, that could be good for his counting stats, too. I thought Kelly might be droppable last week given how much time he was ceding to Vogt, but he's making it tough to take him out of the lineup now.

Andrew Benintendi LF KC Kansas City • Age: 26 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 225.5 ROTO RNK 402nd Fantasy ROSTERED 45% Benintendi is another player I thought was droppable earlier this week, but the Royals seem to have given him a green light on the bases recently, as he has three steals and five attempts over his last five games. Benintendi still doesn't look right at the plate and he doesn't have the footspeed he did even a few years ago, but if the Royals are going to keep batting him second and letting him run, he's going to have value for Roto leagues, at least.