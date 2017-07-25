Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Trade puts Trevor Cahill in better surroundings, Brad Hand in line for saves

Monday's trade between the San Diego Padres and Kansas City Royals wasn't the most high-profile we'll see this final week before the trade deadline, but it did have some impact on the Fantasy Baseball world.

Trevor Cahill is, of course, the starting pitcher I've been begging owners to add for months now, his greatness concealed by an unappealing track record and miserable circumstances in San Diego, and at least one of those hangups is hung up with this deal.

The Padres also threw in their closer, Brandon Maurer , creating an opening in the role of perpetual fascination in Fantasy -- and with layers of intrigue beyond even the immediate replacement.

2017 season







Brad Hand SD RP 2.12 ERA 1.00 WHIP 2.5 BB/9 11.6 K/9

The closer transition already seemed to be underway in San Diego when Brad Hand picked up a save Sunday after Maurer blew his last opportunity, and the relief ace has put together 16 1/3 straight scoreless innings, striking out 20. But there may not be a more likely player to be traded over the next week, seeing as Hand would fit on virtually any contender and fetch the kind of return the rebuilding Padres seek. So while Hand certainly has great potential in the role, his time in it may be short-lived. Kirby Yates would probably be next in line, with Phil Maton and Carter Capps also in the discussion.

2017 season







Trevor Cahill KC SP 3.69 ERA 1.34 WHIP 61 IP 72 K

Trevor Cahill wasn't at his best last time out, but it doesn't erase the strides he has made as a bat-misser, combining the league's eighth-best swinging strike rate (assuming he had the innings to qualify) with its fifth-best ground-ball rate to give him -- if we buy into the idea of three true outcomes -- ace potential. I have a feeling his lack of victories was holding back his ownership, but now that he's with a contender (and in just as favorable of a home venue), you won't find a more promising pitcher on the waiver wire.

2017 season







Anthony Swarzak CHW RP 2.23 ERA 1.03 WHIP 2.4 BB/9 9.7 K/9

The Chicago White Sox declared Tyler Clippard their closer immediately after acquiring him in the same deal that sent David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to the New York Yankees , but by the time their first save opportunity rolled around, manager Rick Renteria had come to his senses.

"Right now we went with the guy who's been throwing the best," Renteria told the Chicago Tribune. "It's that simple."

Anthony Swarzak allowed a hit and a walk before recording the four outs needed to close out the win Monday, but he's the only competent reliever in the White Sox bullpen and should perform well enough to keep the job even if the opportunities are few and far between. Better to pursue him than any of the Padres cohort, I say.

2017 minors







Derek Fisher HOU LF .318 BA 21 HR 16 SB .967 OPS

The Triple-A breakout who performed so well in Josh Reddick 's absence earlier this year is back -- and potentially for good this time with Marwin Gonzalez relocated to the infield because of Carlos Correa 's injury. Fisher didn't slow down at Fresno, batting .396 (21 for 53) with three homers and three steals in his last 13 games there and has a diverse enough skill set to factor even in mixed leagues if the Houston Astros commit to playing him every day.

2017 season







Scooter Gennett CIN 2B .313 BA 18 HR .964 OPS 246 AB

Seeing as he's already owned in 76 percent of leagues, CBS Sports users are out ahead of me on this one, but now that Scooter Gennett has started six straight games for the Cincinnati Reds , including two against left-handers, there's no reason to hold out in mixed leagues anymore. He has homered in two straight games, bringing his season total to 18 with a higher per-plate-appearance rate than George Springer . Second base isn't exactly shallow, but it's short on true standouts, making it one of the few positions where even some 12-team owners could stand to upgrade.

Monday at Tampa Bay Rays







Kevin Gausman BAL SP 6 IP 5 H 0 ER 8 K

Kevin Gausman doesn't have the most diverse arsenal, but he figured out in his last start that he could make up for it by varying the speed on his fastball. And lo and behold, he dominated again Monday, getting 12 swinging strikes on just that one pitch. For most pitchers, the fastball isn't a big generator of swings and misses, so the potential Gausman is showing now makes him worth adding again even if you're unwilling to start him right away.