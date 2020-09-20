Watch Now: Highlights: Mets at Phillies (2:00)

The final-week matchups promise to be dodgy as playoff-bound teams decide to reshuffle their rotations in preparation for what's coming. It's inevitable, but of course, since we don't exactly when teams will clinch (or what seeding they'll be satisfied with), it's more of a blanket warning than anything else.

Those who pitch for teams out of the playoff race should be fairly safe, though, as should those who would slot toward the back of a playoff rotation. It turns out several of those happen to have the right matchups this week.

Here are my 10 11 (a final-week bonus!) favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Sleeper pitchers for Week 10 (Sept. 21-27)
headshot-image
Brady Singer SP
KC Kansas City • #51 • Age: 24
Matchups
vs. STL, vs. DET
ROSTERED
45%
He has been a different pitcher since ditching the changeup to focus on tunneling his fastball and slider. Given his two favorable matchups to close out the season, it's time to take advantage.
headshot-image
Michael Pineda SP
MIN Minnesota • #35 • Age: 31
Matchups
vs. CIN
ROSTERED
70%
The whiffs have been at a level we've never seen from him in four starts since returning from a lengthy suspension. Even though it's just one start this week, it's against a bottom-five offense.
headshot-image
Dane Dunning SP
CHW Chi. White Sox • #51 • Age: 25
Matchups
at CLE, vs. CHC
ROSTERED
66%
The rookie got a ton of swinging strikes early and has gone six-plus in each of his last two, including seven against the Twins last time out, so why wouldn't you use him with two starts?
headshot-image
Jose Urquidy SP
HOU Houston • #65 • Age: 25
Matchups
at TEX
ROSTERED
69%
With a favorable matchup against a miserable Rangers lineup, he's worth the play after allowing a combined 11 hits in 19 innings over his past three starts.
headshot-image
Rich Hill SP
MIN Minnesota • #44 • Age: 40
Matchups
vs. CIN
ROSTERED
63%
Again, the Reds matchup is a favorable one. The ratios have been strong for Rich Hill, and he finally went beyond five innings in his most recent start.
headshot-image
Seth Lugo RP
NYM N.Y. Mets • #67 • Age: 30
Matchups
vs. TB, at WAS
ROSTERED
72%
A disastrous outing Thursday makes this play a much more nerve-wracking one than it otherwise would have been, but Seth Lugo's transition to the starting rotation has gone well enough overall that I'd cross my fingers and trust him to rebound with two matchups on the schedule.
headshot-image
Kris Bubic SP
KC Kansas City • #50 • Age: 23
Matchups
vs. DET
ROSTERED
14%
His changeup has lived up to the scouting report in recent starts, leading to a dramatic rise in whiffs, and the Tigers lineup is one that's unlikely to reverse the trend.
headshot-image
Tarik Skubal SP
DET Detroit • #29 • Age: 23
Matchups
at MIN, at KC
ROSTERED
26%
The top prospect finally looked the part in his most recent outing and has been getting better results with his secondary arsenal lately, but a two-start week also means twice the damage if things go awry.
headshot-image
Kyle Freeland SP
COL Colorado • #21 • Age: 27
Matchups
at SF, at ARI
ROSTERED
68%
It's a reluctant endorsement of a guy who has decidedly outperformed his ratios this year, but the two starts away from Coors Field certainly help.
headshot-image
Caleb Smith SP
ARI Arizona • #31 • Age: 29
Matchups
vs. TEX, vs. COL
ROSTERED
34%
He hasn't been fully stretched out yet, having made only two starts this season, but he'll get there before this week is done, perhaps even being cleared to throw 80-85 pitches in the first of his two starts.
headshot-image
Drew Smyly SP
SF San Francisco • #18 • Age: 31
Matchups
vs. COL, vs. SD
ROSTERED
7%
He has yet to go beyond four innings this year, having missed a major portion in the middle with a strained finger. But the velocity has been up, and the whiffs have been incredible, making him a sneaky play if you're chasing strikeouts in particular.