Watch Now: Looking Forward To 2021 MLB Season ( 1:03 )

And just like that, welcome to the MLB offseason. Congrats to the Los Angeles Dodgers (mostly Clayton Kershaw) for finally bringing the trophy home. Anyway, there is no offseason for a Dynasty manager. You should always be thinking of ways to improve while simultaneously being realistic with yourself.

Dynasty leagues can be arduous, especially when you're in a rebuild. Of course, you always want to compete, but patience is a virtue. The point of this reminder is that the transactions you make should reflect your team's timeline. Don't go out and acquire Clayton Kershaw when you're in the first stage of a rebuild. Conversely don't go trade for Jasson Dominguez if you're a legitimate contender.

Four months ago, I gave you six players to buy and six players to sell in Dynasty and, for the most part, I like to think that went pretty well (with the exceptions of Yu Darvish and DJ LeMahieu). I didn't imagine J.D. Martinez being that bad or Nolan Arenado suffering a shoulder injury, but both stocks have dropped in Dynasty leagues since then.

Additionally, yes, I have six players below to try to acquire, but I would still be looking to add those names I wrote about back in June, specifically Nick Senzel, Clint Frazier, Nate Lowe and Miguel Andujar for dirt cheap. And if you went out and bought Corbin Burnes, you're welcome.

Here are six of my favorite players to target in trades right now in Dynasty leagues: