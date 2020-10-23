Watch Now: World Series: MLB Looking to Keep Expanded Playoffs Past 2020 ( 1:52 )

If you've listened to Fantasy Baseball Today at all this season, you've often heard analysis with the caveat "but it's a small sample size". The truth is that a 60-game season is not a real baseball season. It's 37% of our usual 162-game season. And I'm not doing this to complain. I love that we had baseball in 2020 and I was happy to get anything. What this now creates, however, is value that we're not used to in Fantasy Baseball.

I texted a buddy of mine recently and told him "2021 is the year to play Fantasy Baseball". My reasoning is that we are going to have so many discounts in drafts next season based on a 60-game sample. No matter what year you look at, you'll find elite hitters or pitchers who go through a prolonged slump, sometimes ones that even last two months. It's what they do in the other four months of the season that shapes their Fantasy value the following year. Unfortunately, we didn't get that opportunity for many players in 2020.

Imagine we had to draft this past season based on the worst 60-game stretches from players in 2019. Let me remind you:

As we all know, Luis Castillo had a 2.36 ERA in his first 20 starts before his struggles, and Jose Ramirez went on to post a .968 OPS the rest of the season. My point is that yes, players struggled in 2020 but the early ADP has created some incredible buying opportunities for 2021. It's not all rainbows and sunshine for everybody, though. There are players I'm going to avoid next season because they showed real warning signs in 2020. It's better to get out on these guys before you're stuck with a full season's worth of games. Below you'll find six players who I believe would have turned their seasons around if it were the full 162 games, plus three more that I'm actually worried about.

Players Who Deserve a Pass Austin Meadows LF TB Tampa Bay • #17 • Age: 25 2020 Stats AVG 0.205 HR 4 R 19 RBI 13 SB 2 How can you not give Austin Meadows a pass for the 2020 season? First off, he missed the first couple weeks with COVID and then once he returned, he got shut down with an oblique strain in September. Meadows struggled for 36 games with those circumstances. Even in his breakout 2019 season, he wasn't immune to bad months. In June 2019, Meadows posted a .573 OPS, and in August 2019, he put up a .766 OPS. I won't be discounting a 25-year old who just hit 33 home runs with 12 steals in 138 games in 2019. I still trust in the talent. Gleyber Torres SS NYY N.Y. Yankees • #25 • Age: 23 2020 Stats AVG 0.243 HR 3 R 17 RBI 16 SB 1 It's not like Gleyber Torres is being buried in these early drafts, but you're getting about a 30-40 pick discount from where he was being drafted before this season. Like Meadows, Torres dealt with an injury, which limited him to just 42 games. There were times this season where Torres also tried playing through the hamstring/quad strains. He'll be just 24 years old when the 2021 season starts. I have a hard time believing that a kid who posted an .849 OPS over his first two big-league seasons suddenly just lost his talent, Space Jam style. Javier Baez SS CHC Chi. Cubs • #9 • Age: 27 2020 Stats AVG 0.203 HR 8 R 27 RBI 24 SB 3 Yes, Javier Baez's plate discipline has been atrocious for years. He's often among the league leaders in swinging strike rate and near the bottom in walks. However, even Baez's biggest detractors wouldn't have predicted a .599 OPS in 2020. There's some bad in the profile, for sure. Baez's 31.9% strikeout rate was the highest of his career while his 3% walk rate was the lowest. He also hit more popups than ever before. That's going to contribute to a career-worst .262 BABIP. If the early ADP remains, however, you're getting Baez outside the top-80 picks. Say what you want about his plate discipline, but he's too talented to drop that far. Jose Altuve 2B HOU Houston • #27 • Age: 30 2020 Stats AVG 0.219 HR 5 R 32 RBI 18 SB 2 Say what you want about the Houston Astros but do not let it deter you from profiting off them in 2021 drafts. Based on this early ADP, we're seeing significant discounts on Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve. Let's stick with Altuve. His 2020 was quite dreadful as he hit just .219 with a .629 OPS, and I'll admit that if his season ended there, I'd be a little worried about 2021. Altuve then went on to dominate the postseason, going 18-for-48 (.375 BA) with five home runs in 13 games. Of course, it's an even smaller sample size, but he did that on the biggest stage against the toughest competition. If Altuve remains outside the top-100 picks in ADP, just draft him and thank me later. Chris Paddack SP SD San Diego • #59 • Age: 24 2020 Stats INN 59 W 4 K's 58 ERA 4.73 WHIP 1.22 Chris Paddack is not perfect. Everybody knows by now that he needs to continue developing a third pitch to accompany his fastball-changeup combination. On the surface, Paddack is left with a 4.73 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP in 2020. His xFIP, however, was 3.77 and he actually improved his ground ball rate from 40% in 2019 to 47% this past season. Outside of the third pitch, Paddack needs to go the Shane Bieber route and not live in the zone so much. Paddack has a 45% zone rate in his career thus far. League average in 2020 was 41%. In Bieber's rookie season, his zone rate was 48% and has since dropped to 40% and 34% the past two seasons. This could go a long way to helping Paddack get back on track in 2021. Frankie Montas SP OAK Oakland • #47 • Age: 27 2020 Stats INN 53 W 3 K's 60 ERA 5.6 WHIP 1.51 Frankie Montas is another interesting case. Through his first four starts, Montas posted a 1.57 ERA with a 1.00 WHIP. He was then scratched from his next start with a back injury. His next six starts after being diagnosed with said injury resulted in a 10.88 ERA and a 2.13 WHIP. I believe he was pitching through injury throughout this time, which no doubt affected his production. In his final start against the Mariners, Montas reminded of his upside, striking out 13 over six innings of two-run ball. Is he the pitcher who posted a 2.63 ERA in 2019? No. Is he the pitcher who posted a 5.60 ERA in 2020? The answer is also no. I do think that Montas can get back to a mid-high 3's ERA with over a strikeout per inning, however.