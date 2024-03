Cobb (hip) struck out five over two hitless innings in a minor-league game Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Cobb threw 18 of his 27 pitches for strikes in what was his first game appearance since he had left hip surgery last October. The veteran right-hander next outing figures to come during Cactus League play next week. A timetable for Cobb rejoining the Giants' rotation isn't clear yet, but a return before the end of April is looking distinctly possible.