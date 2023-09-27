Wood allowed an unearned run on four hits and three walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings versus the Padres on Tuesday. He did not factor in the decision.

The Giants were shut out, and John Brebbia took the loss as the opener after giving up a solo home run to Juan Soto in the first inning. Wood was better, though he still gave up an elevated number of baserunners. The veteran southpaw is now at a 4.33 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 74:42 K:BB through 97.2 innings over 29 appearances (12 starts) this year. Wood could get one more outing out of the bullpen this season, though he threw 83 pitches (54 strikes) in this appearance.