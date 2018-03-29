Giants' Johnny Cueto: Lined up for Friday start

Cueto will make his regular season debut against the Dodgers on Friday.

Cueto will look to get back on track after logging a mediocre 4.52 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 25 starts in 2017. With Madison Bumgarner (hand) sidelined for at least six weeks, Cueto will follow Ty Blach in the rotation, who earned the Opening Day assignment. Throughout the course of spring training, Cueto started four games, allowing seven earned runs over 15 innings of work.