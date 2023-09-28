Manaea allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out eight without walking a batter over six innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Wednesday.

Manaea rejoined the rotation Sept. 12, and over his last four starts, he's maintained an 18:2 K:BB over 24 innings. He wasn't able to pick up a third straight win, but he earned a second straight quality start. The southpaw had his ups and downs while moving between the rotation and bullpen during the year, but he's posted a respectable 4.44 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 128:42 K:BB over 117.2 innings overall. This was likely his last start of the campaign, and after throwing 100 pitches (67 strikes), it seems improbable that he'd be able to make a relief appearance over the weekend.