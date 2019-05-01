Vogt had his contract purchased from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.

As expected, Vogt was summoned to the majors prior to Wednesday's series finale against the Dodgers, with Ty Blach returning to the minors and Logan Webb (suspension) landing on the restricted list in a pair of corresponding moves. The veteran backstop hasn't played in the majors since undergoing shoulder surgery last May. Vogt figures to serve as catching depth behind Buster Posey and Erik Kratz during his time with the big club.

