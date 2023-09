Flores (knee) is starting at third base and batting third Wednesday against San Diego, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Flores missed two straight starts due to soreness in his right knee, but he was able to pinch hit during Tuesday's contest and will now return to the lineup Wednesday. The 32-year-old has been in a bit of a skid at the plate recently, going just 2-for-13 across his last six games.