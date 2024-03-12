Lively has allowed three runs on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 4.2 innings across two Cactus League appearances.

Lively signed a major-league contract with the Guardians in December, but his role is still up in the air. He's started one of his two appearances this spring, but the results aren't there to justify a spot in the rotation. Carlos Carrasco, who is in camp on a non-roster invitee deal, has pitched to a 3.38 ERA over eight innings this spring and may have the inside track for a starting job if Gavin Williams continues to be bothered by elbow discomfort. Lively could end up as a long reliever or lose his place on the 40-man roster if the Guardians can't find a spot for him.