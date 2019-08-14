Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Cleared for live BP

Carrasco (illness) is scheduled to face hitters Friday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Carrasco, who has been out since late May while battling Leukemia, is ready for the next step in his rehab after completing a pair of BP sessions on back-to-back days with no issues. The right-hander will be reevaluated after Friday's live BP session, at which point the Indians will determine what's next for Carrasco.

More News
Our Latest Stories