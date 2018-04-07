Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Provides quality start in Friday's win
Carrasco (2-0) picked up the win over the Royals on Friday, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four.
Both runs scored on Carrasco -- in fact, all the offense in the game -- came in the first inning, but he settled into a groove after that with an assist from the chilly conditions at Progressive Field. The right-hander threw 64 of 92 pitches for strikes while generating 14 swinging strikes, and his one free pass was of the intentional variety. Carrasco now has an 8:1 K:BB through his first 11.2 innings, and he gets a plus matchup in his next start Wednesday at home against the Tigers.
