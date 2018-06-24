Indians' Francisco Lindor: Homers in second consectuve game

Lindor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Saturday against the Tigers.

Lindor led off the fifth inning with his 18th home run of the season. It was his second home run in as many games and his fifth multi-hit performance in his past 10 starts. He is building off his impressive 2017 season, and a 30 home run and 20 stolen base campaign is well within reach.