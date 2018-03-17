Indians' Jose Ramirez: Exits with athletic trainer

Ramirez exited Saturday's Cactus League with an apparent injury, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Ramirez was apparently hit on the ankle by the catcher's throw as he slid into third base on an attempted steal. The 25-year-old stayed down for a minute before walking off the field under his own power. He was replaced by Richie Shaffer. Specifics regarding the injury should come forth once he's further evaluated following the conclusion of Saturday's contest.