Indians' Jose Ramirez: Plates three, steals base

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a stolen base Wednesday in the Indians' 9-7 win over the Twins.

Ramirez's pair of base knocks ended a three-game hitless streak that spanned 11 at-bats. Even after the multi-hit effort, Ramirez is barely above the Mendoza Line for the season (.207 average), though a 15-for-17 success rate on stolen-base attempts has spared him from being a total disaster for those who invested in him.