Ramirez went 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs, four RBI and three runs scored Thursday against the Tigers.

Ramirez terrorized Casey Mize, taking him deep in each of his first two at-bats. He now has 13 long balls on the season, four of which have come in his last six games. Ramirez has also hit well overall in that span, logging multi-hit efforts in five of those contests. Overall, he has a very strong .276/.366/.546 line with 37 runs scored, 32 RBI and 10 stolen bases across 213 plate appearances.