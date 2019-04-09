Encarnacion went 2-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI and a walk in Monday's 13-5 win over Kansas City.

Encarnacion led off the sixth inning with a solo blast before hitting a three-run shot later that same inning. He now has four long balls and a .324 average across 34 at-bats in his first season as a Mariner.

More News
Our Latest Stories