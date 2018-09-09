Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Exits with hamstring tightness

Hernandez exited Saturday's game against the Yankees with a tight right hamstring, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez walked the first two batters he faced in the fifth inning of Saturday's contest before signaling to a trainer and subsequently exiting the game. He had allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two. The Mariners are listing him as day-to-day.

