Crawford is dealing with some leg/knee issues but is available off the bench Thursday in Oakland, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
He tweaked it sliding during last weekend's series in Anaheim. The Mariners are hoping a full day off Thursday will get Crawford right physically, although Divish notes Crawford could be used late as a defensive replacement.
