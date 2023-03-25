Mariners manager Scott Servais told reporters that Crawford will undergo X-rays on his foot before Saturday's Cactus League game against the Giants, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Crawford fouled a ball of his foot before Friday's game, and was scratched from the lineup shortly before the start of the contest. The infielder was able to go through pregame workouts, but the Mariners won't take any chances with their starting shortstop. There should be more info on Crawford after the imaging takes place.