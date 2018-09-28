Mariners' James Paxton: Final start confirmed

Manager Scott Servais has confirmed Paxton will start Saturday against the Rangers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The big left-hander will thus have a chance to make a second start after his bout with pneumonia, an outing that will qualify as a career-high 28th of the season. Paxton has worked 154.1 frames thus far, and his goal Saturday would be to get to at least 160 with an eye on hitting the 190-200 range in 2019. Paxton has generated a solid 11-6 record, 3.85 ERA and 1.10 WHIP while battling an assortment of injuries this season, and a win Saturday would equal the career-high 12 he managed in 2017.