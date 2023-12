Garver agreed to a two-year, $24 million contract with the Mariners on Sunday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The M's now have their primary replacement for Teoscar Hernandez in Garver, who posted an .870 OPS and 19 home runs in 87 regular-season games last season (while adding three more long balls during the Rangers' World Series run). Primarily a designated hitter at this stage, Garver can also chip in occasionally behind the plate. He made 28 appearances at catcher last season.