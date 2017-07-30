The Mariners officially placed Haniger (face) on the 10-day disabled list Sunday. The team expects him to be sidelined approximately two weeks, according to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times

Haniger suffered a facial laceration after being struck by a pitch in the second inning of Saturday's game against the Mets, a scary-looking injury that prompted the Mariners to quickly shuttle him to the DL. On a positive note, X-rays and concussion tests both returned negative, but Haniger will still need some time for the wound to heal before he's cleared to return to baseball activities. To cover for Haniger's absence in the outfield, the Mariners selected Leonys Martin's contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday in a corresponding move.