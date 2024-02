Haniger (back) is batting second as the designated hitter for Sunday's spring game against the Guardians.

The veteran outfielder finished 2023 on the injured list with a back strain, but he's good to go early in spring training. Haniger had a career-worst .631 OPS in just 61 games with the Giants last season as he also dealt with oblique and forearm issues, but the Mariners are hoping for better injury luck in 2024 after acquiring him for Robbie Ray (elbow).