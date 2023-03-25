Chisholm went 1-for-3 with a run scored and two stolen bases in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

Getting the start in center field and hitting second, Chisholm flashed his wheels on the front end of a double steal with Jorge Soler. Chisholm seems likely to hit second regularly this season, with Luis Arraez's contact skills filling the leadoff spot, and after slugging 14 homers and stealing 12 bases in only 60 games in 2022, staying healthy seems to be the only thing between him and a huge fantasy campaign. Chisholm has hit .233 (10-for-43) this spring with two homers and three steals.