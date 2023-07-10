Cueto (biceps) was activated from the 60-day injured list Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Per Craig Mish of the Miami Herald, the Marlins' plan is to use Cueto in relief, at least initially. Given the veteran righty's poor lone start for the Marlins early on this season and his 10.24 ERA in seven rehab outings, it makes sense to deploy Cueto in long relief for now.