Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Out of Saturday's lineup
Rojas is out of Saturday's lineup against the Mets, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
He recently returned from a minor hand injury, and is hitting just .218 with zero home runs in 78 at-bats in June. JT Riddle will start at shortstop while Yadiel Rivera gets the nod at the hot corner.
