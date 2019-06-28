Romo (knee) will be available out of the Marlins' bullpen Friday night, Craig Mish of FNTSY Sports Radio reports.

Romo was removed from Thursday's game after bruising his left knee in a collision with the Nationals' Trea Turner, but he is apparently no worse for the wear a day later. Romo was used in a non-save situation Thursday after not pitching at all the previous five days, but he figures to be utilized as the closer in Friday's contest.