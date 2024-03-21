Scott tossed 0.2 scoreless innings of relief in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets without recording a walk or a strikeout.

The southpaw had a terrible start to his spring, issuing seven free passes over his first four Grapefruit League appearances and lasting just 1.2 innings, but Scott seems to have turned a corner with his control. Over his last three games, he has a 1:0 K:BB in 2.2 innings while throwing 17 of 23 pitches for strikes. After posting career-best ratios in 2023 (2.31 ERA, 0.99 WHIP) and converting 10 of 12 save chances after taking over the closer role in late August, Scott is still the favorite to handle ninth-inning duties for Miami this season.