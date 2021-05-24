Carrasco (hamstring) isn't expected to return from the injured list until late June or early July, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Carrasco had built up to six innings in sim-game action in early May, but plans for a rehab start were scrapped and no new ones have been made. The Mets insist that he hasn't suffered a setback, per Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record, but it's difficult to use any other word to describe the situation at this point. The veteran righty's expected return date should become clearer once he resumes pitching in simulated or rehab games.