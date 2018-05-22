Mets' Devin Mesoraco: X-rays come back negative
Mesoraco underwent X-rays on his left elbow following the conclusion of Monday night's game against the Marlins, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record report.
Mesoraco appeared to suffer a bruise after a backswing hit his left elbow during Monday's matchup. He received X-rays to ensure no further damage occurred, and the results came back negative, although he does have swelling in his elbow. Mesoraco will be listed as day-to-day moving forward.
