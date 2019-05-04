Familia (shoulder) traveled to Port. St. Lucie to rehab, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Familia landed on the injured list earlier in the week with a sore shoulder, but the fact that he's already ready to begin rehabbing suggests his stay on the shelf may not be an extended one. The veteran reliever will be eligible to return May 11, and the hope is that he'll be ready to return at that time or shortly after.

