Manaea worked on his changeup this offseason and also plans to incorporate a cutter into his arsenal, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

After a disastrous 2022 campaign with the Padres, Manaea went to Driveline two winters ago and emerged with more velocity -- he posted a career-high 93.6 mph average fastball last year with the Giants -- and a sweeper he began using in games in late May to complement his slider and change. The 32-year-old southpaw didn't get complacent this offseason, heading back to Driveline to refine his pitch mix further. Manaea was a strong fantasy asset as recently as 2021 with the A's, posting a 3.91 ERA and striking out 194 batters in 179.1 innings, and he's at least put in the work to try and regain that form.