Manaea agreed to a two-year, $28 million contract with the Mets on Sunday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

After declining his $12.5 million player option for 2024 and becoming a free agent earlier in the offseason, Manaea will get a slight pay increase while he heads to New York on a two-year pact. Much like the deal he signed with the Giants last offseason, Manaea's contract with the Mets contains an opt out after the 2024 season, per Heyman. The southpaw started in 10 of his 37 appearances in 2023 and finished with a 4.44 ERA across 117.2 innings, but he closed the season even stronger, posting a 2.87 ERA from the beginning of August onward. The 31-year-old will presumably occupy a spot in the back end of the Mets rotation.