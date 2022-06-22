Mets manager Buck Showalter said he expects Lugo (personal) to be activated from the paternity list prior to Friday's game in Miami, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

After being placed on the list Monday, Lugo will be away from the team for a third straight game Wednesday in Houston while he spends time with his wife and newborn child. Since players on the paternity list can spend a maximum of three days away from their teams, Lugo will likely be formally activated Thursday, which is an off day for the Mets.