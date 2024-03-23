The Mets optioned Fujinami to minor-league camp Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Fujinami joined the Mets on a one-year, $3.35 million deal Feb. 2 after spending 2023 with the Athletics and Orioles. He struggled in spring training, allowing five earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five over 3.2 innings. Fujinami will start the 2024 season in the minors and look to work his way onto the Mets' bullpen.
