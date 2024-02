Fujinami is flying back to Japan on Friday to attend to a family matter, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander agreed to a one-year, $3.35 million deal with the Mets in early February, but he won't be with the team for the start of spring games due to the family issue. Fujinami is expected to be back with the club in plenty of time to be ready for Opening Day.