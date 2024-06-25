Share Video

Fujinami (shoulder) has been sent to the Mets' Florida Complex League affiliate to begin a rehab assignment.

Fujinami has been out all season with a right shoulder strain but is finally ready to test things out in a game setting. He will require a lengthy rehab assignment which will involve him moving up to higher affiliates once he's ready. Fujinami is not expected back until the second half.

