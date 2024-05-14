Fujinami was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 15-day injured list due to a right shoulder strain.
The Mets are likely making this move in the event Fujinami requires a trip to the 60-day injured list. He's yet to appear in a game this season.
