Fujinami's (personal) Grapefruit League debut will now take place Thursday versus the Nationals after Wednesday's game against the Astros was rained out, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Fujinami is healthy but faced a delay to his spring training while tending to a family matter in his native Japan. He will still have plenty of time to get ramped up ahead of Opening Day.
More News
-
Mets' Shintaro Fujinami: Slated to pitch Wednesday•
-
Mets' Shintaro Fujinami: Steps away for personal matter•
-
Mets' Shintaro Fujinami: Heading to Queens•
-
Orioles' Shintaro Fujinami: Not on ALDS roster•
-
Orioles' Shintaro Fujinami: Awarded win over Red Sox•
-
Orioles' Shintaro Fujinami: Picks up second save•