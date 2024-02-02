Fujinami agreed to a one-year, $3.35 million contract with the Mets on Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The Japanese right-hander made his MLB debut with Oakland as a starter last season but was moved to the bullpen since he had a 14.26 ERA out of the rotation. Fujinami pitched better as a reliever and was dealt to Baltimore in July, though his 5.14 ERA out of the bullpen still wasn't pretty. He has plenty of strikeout potential with a 98-plus-mph fastball, but a 9.5 K/9 was underwhelming while a 5.1 BB/9 illustrates his control concerns.