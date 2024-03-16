Fujinami gave up three runs on three walks, a hit by pitch and three wild pitches without recording an out in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

There's no sugar-coating this one. Fujinami threw only eight of 22 pitches for strikes to begin the eighth inning, and his wild display came mainly against prospects and fringe major leaguers, with Victor Robles being the biggest name he faced. The 29-year-old right-hander carries a 13.50 ERA and 3:4 K:BB through 2.2 spring innings, and while his big fastball keeps earning him chances in MLB, he's on his third organization in two seasons and a spot in the Mets' Opening Day bullpen is by no means assured.