Marte (groin) will make his Grapefruit League debut Wednesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Marte has struggled to stay healthy since undergoing double groin surgery last offseason, but he played in the Dominican Winter League this offseason and reported to Mets' camp healthy. The veteran outfielder played just 86 games in 2023 and slashed only .248/.301/.324.
